Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2343.73 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 36.43% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.