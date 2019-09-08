Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|67.97
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2343.73
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Ratings
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 36.43% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
