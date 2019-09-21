Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|61.30
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|62
|217.74
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 65.63% and its average target price is $77.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 78.8%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
