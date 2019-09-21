Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.30 N/A -0.29 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 217.74 N/A -2.48 0.00

Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 65.63% and its average target price is $77.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 78.8%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.