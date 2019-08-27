Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.27 N/A -0.29 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.