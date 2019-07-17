Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 71.12 N/A -0.21 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 150.93 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 67.2% respectively. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.