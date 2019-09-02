Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.94 N/A -0.29 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.02 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Sutro Biopharma Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 73.1%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.