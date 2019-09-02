Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|64.94
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|11
|4.02
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Sutro Biopharma Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 73.1%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|1.9%
|-4.09%
|13.27%
|5.52%
|0%
|24.94%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
