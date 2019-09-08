Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.08 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.