Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.51 N/A -0.29 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.07 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 89.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.