Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 75.17 N/A -0.21 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.