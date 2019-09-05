Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 70.83 N/A -0.29 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1097.41 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 6%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.