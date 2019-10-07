Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

This is a contrast between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 626,048,528.99% -109.8% -85.5% Molecular Templates Inc. 281,833,910.03% -30.4% -21.7%

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.