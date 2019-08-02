Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.52 N/A -0.29 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 70.8% respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.