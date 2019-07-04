Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 82.32 N/A -0.21 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 132.69 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $21.08, while its potential upside is 149.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 56.8% respectively. 43.8% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.