Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.77 N/A -0.29 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 287.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.