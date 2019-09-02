Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.94 N/A -0.29 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 89.64% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.