Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.87 N/A -0.29 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.