Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 596,328,487.35% -109.8% -85.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 3.72% respectively. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.