Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|15.30M
|-0.29
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|596,328,487.35%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 3.72% respectively. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
