Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|57.24
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.66
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-82%
|-63.9%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 64.07% and its average price target is $69.17.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.44%
|2.24%
|11.22%
|0%
|0%
|52.51%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
