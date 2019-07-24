Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 57.24 N/A -0.21 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.66 N/A -7.54 0.00

Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 64.07% and its average price target is $69.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.