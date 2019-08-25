Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.87 N/A -0.29 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 2.4% respectively. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.