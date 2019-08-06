Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 58.45 N/A -0.29 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 28.21% respectively. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.