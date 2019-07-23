Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.89 N/A -0.21 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.28 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.2% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.