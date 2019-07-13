Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 73.31 N/A -0.21 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.72 N/A 0.60 18.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 22.41% and its consensus price target is $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders held 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.