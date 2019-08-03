Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.38 N/A -0.29 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.97 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, which is potential 182.72% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.