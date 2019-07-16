Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 77.70 N/A -0.21 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 73.74 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Celsion Corporation is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Celsion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 9.8%. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.