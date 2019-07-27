Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

This is a contrast between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.11 N/A -0.21 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.