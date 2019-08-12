Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.06 N/A -0.29 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 2.04% respectively. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.