Reviewing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 74.04 N/A -0.21 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.58 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 68.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 15.7%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.