Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Since Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.39 N/A -0.80 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

Agenus Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 73.61% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 20% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.