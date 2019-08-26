Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.37 N/A -0.80 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.30% and an $5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 47.6%. Insiders owned roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.