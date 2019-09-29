Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agenus Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,270,325,273.36% 65.6% -54.1% Savara Inc. 1,131,238,296.83% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Savara Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Savara Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 87.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.18%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Savara Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.