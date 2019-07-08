Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.13 N/A -1.45 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.85 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Agenus Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Agenus Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 86.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 49.7%. Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.18%. Insiders Competitively, held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.