Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -0.80 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.83 N/A -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Agenus Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agenus Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 83.82% at a $5 consensus price target. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 94.37% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that MacroGenics Inc. appears more favorable than Agenus Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 95.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.