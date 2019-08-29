Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -0.80 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agenus Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility and Risk

Agenus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has a 75.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.