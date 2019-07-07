Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 69.40 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Agenus Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 6.5 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Agenus Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 85.87% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 74.56% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.