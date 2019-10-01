Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

We are contrasting Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,270,325,273.36% 65.6% -54.1% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,660,490,614.48% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. ImmunoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 93.80% and an $5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 80.3% respectively. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.