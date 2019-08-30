Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.40 N/A -0.80 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 76.06%. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 326.29%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 82.5% respectively. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.