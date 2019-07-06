Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agenus Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Agenus Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Agenus Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.87% for Agenus Inc. with consensus target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.