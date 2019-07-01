Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

We are contrasting Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -1.45 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agenus Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agenus Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Agenus Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.07% and an $5 average price target. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $31.33, while its potential downside is -3.36%. The results provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.