Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

We are comparing Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.40 N/A -0.80 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.60 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agenus Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 76.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.