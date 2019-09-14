Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.63 N/A -0.80 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 320.32 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agenus Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Agenus Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has a 64.47% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.