Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.55 N/A -0.80 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agenus Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation’s 0.05 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 68.35% at a $5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.