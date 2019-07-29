Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

We are comparing Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -1.45 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 27.06 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 108.33% at a $5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 10.5%. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.