Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

This is a contrast between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Agenus Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,298,542,253.77% 65.6% -54.1% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has a 86.57% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.