Reviewing Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.06 N/A -0.80 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.86 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agenus Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agenus Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk & Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Agenus Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 92.31% at a $5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 54.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Agenus Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.