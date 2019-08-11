Reviewing AGCO Corporation (AGCO)’s and Its Competitors results

As Farm & Construction Machinery company, AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AGCO Corporation has 85.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 76.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.6% of AGCO Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.73% of all Farm & Construction Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AGCO Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGCO Corporation 0.00% 11.10% 4.10% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AGCO Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AGCO Corporation N/A 70 19.15 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

AGCO Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio AGCO Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AGCO Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGCO Corporation 1 3 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 2.50 2.51

AGCO Corporation currently has an average target price of $77.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. As a group, Farm & Construction Machinery companies have a potential upside of 33.31%. Given AGCO Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AGCO Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AGCO Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGCO Corporation 1.17% -0.82% 9.91% 20.78% 27.76% 38.32% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year AGCO Corporation has stronger performance than AGCO Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

AGCO Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, AGCO Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.68 and has 2.47 Quick Ratio. AGCO Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AGCO Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that AGCO Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AGCO Corporation’s competitors are 30.08% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

AGCO Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors AGCO Corporation’s peers beat AGCO Corporation.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground. In addition, the company offers hay tools and forage equipment comprising round and rectangular balers, self-propelled windrowers, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, it provides implements, including disc harrows; leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators, which prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills that are used for small grain seeding; and planters and loaders. Additionally, the company offers grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems, as well as swine and poultry feed storage and delivery, ventilation, and watering systems; egg production systems and broiler production equipment; and replacement parts, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. It markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.