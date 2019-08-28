Reviewing AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 41.88% respectively. Competitively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
