Reviewing AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 41.88% respectively. Competitively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.