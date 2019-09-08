Reviewing AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s results

Since AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.