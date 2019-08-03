Reviewing AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s results

Since AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

In table 1 we can see AGBA Acquisition Limited and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AGBA Acquisition Limited and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 64.72%. Comparatively, 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.