Reviewing AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)’s and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 9.07 N/A 0.27 60.59 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.55 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 demonstrates AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 average target price and a 4.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.7% and 66.2%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.