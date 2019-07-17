Reviewing AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.70% 0.20% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. N/A 17 61.41 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

The rivals have a potential upside of 18.98%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. -0.36% -1.66% -3.49% -7.94% -8.19% 4.08% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.