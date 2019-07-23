Reviewing AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)’s and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 11.60 N/A 0.27 61.41 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.09 N/A 0.39 39.29

Table 1 demonstrates AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. -0.36% -1.66% -3.49% -7.94% -8.19% 4.08% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.22% -1.52% 3.78% -10.7% -23.9% 4.82%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. was less bullish than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.